Iowa universities cancel spring commencement, move courses online for semester, due to coronavirus

“We know how much these ceremonies mean to our students and their families, but we feel it is the right decision to protect those most vulnerable to the threat of infection,” their message said. “We are in the process of planning an alternative celebration for graduating Hawkeyes and will share additional details soon.”

ISU likewise said campus leaders are working on a livestreamed graduation address in May — and officials said ISU graduates are welcome to walk in a future commencement ceremony in December. UNI similarly encouraged participation in fall 2020 exercises.

“We know these new developments raise questions and concerns, as well as many emotions, including frustration and disappointment,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen wrote in a campus message. “As you know, these are unprecedented circumstances.”

UI senior Elly Kellner, 21, is among the thousands on track to graduate in May and voiced measured disappointment at the news she’ll miss — at least for now — her commencement.

“It’s kind of a bummer because I feel like those are essential things that you remember for the rest of your life,” she said while driving to Florida with her family for an extended spring break.

‘Not very happy’