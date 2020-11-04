Iowa US House District 2 race remains a question mark

Miller-Meeks campaign, however, said it is confident the results will stand.

"Our campaign has received and tallied votes from every county auditor, double checked those totals and compared them with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office," the campaign said in statement Wednesday. "We are confident Dr. Miller-Meeks’ winning margin will stand. Questions about a recount are premature" until 24 county election boards meet across the congressional district for their official canvasses next week.

Iowa does not require automatic recounts. Any candidate or voter may request a recount. If the margin of victory separating candidates is narrow enough, less than 1% of the total number of votes cast, or about about 4,000 votes, the state will pay the cost for a recount. In all other instances, the requesting party will need to post a bond to cover costs of the recount, which is refunded if the recount changes the election outcome.

Iowa Secretary of State Communications Director Kevin Hall said a campaign would have to request a recount of each individual county, which would likely wait until the official canvass of votes on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the county.