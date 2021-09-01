Iowa virus cases surging among children, young adults

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than 40% of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa were among children and people in their 20s, according to state data released Wednesday.

The state, which currently updates its data once a week, reported an additional 8,907 new positive cases and 29 additional deaths to bring the state's total to 6,307. The seven-day rolling average of cases has been gradually increasing since early June and is now at 8,225 cases per week, a level not seen since January.

The data shows that 22% of the positive tests in the last week were among children 17 and younger and 20% of positives were among those in their late teens and 20s.

Some northern Iowa counties with high positivity rates are reporting more than one-third of their new positive cases are among children under 17. In Crawford County, 44% of the cases in the past week were among that age group and in Floyd county it was 40%. In Story County, the home of Iowa State University, 40% of new COVID-19 cases were reported among the 18 to 29 age group.

Iowa has vaccinated 51.8% of its population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ranking the state 23rd in the nation.

The state also reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in 16 long-term facilities, double the number a week ago.

