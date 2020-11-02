Iowa voters face trifecta of tossup races

The old saw that “your vote matters” may sound cliché, but this year it may be even more true in Iowa than anywhere else in the country.

As the 2020 election cycle comes to a close, candidates are barnstorming the state to win every vote possible in some races that appear too close to call.

That gives Iowa voters what University of Northern Iowa political scientist Chris Larimer believes is a unique opportunity: Voters, especially in the U.S. House 1st District, will be deciding at least three important tossup races where every vote will matter.

The stakes of every election are high, Larimer said, because elections have consequences for public policy. These could be razor-thin.

“There are always questions about ‘Does my vote really matter?’ Yes, it absolutely does,” Larimer said.

The top three races in Iowa — Republican President Donald Trump vs. Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst vs. Democrat Theresa Greenfield and Democratic 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer vs. Republican state Rep. Ashley Hinson — have been rated as tossups for much of the campaign. The 3rd U.S. House district as well as open-seat races in the 2nd and 4th are competitive, too.