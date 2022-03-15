Iowa Weekend Member Exchange Digest

AP-Iowa stories for March 19-20. Members using Exchange stories should retain bylines and newspaper credit lines. If you have questions, please contact the desk at 515-243-3281.

For use Saturday, March 19, and thereafter.

EXCHANGE-UI ART MUSEUM

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There’s an art to opening an art museum. And 14 years after raging floodwaters forced the University of Iowa to evacuate its riverside showcase, the Iowa City institution is on the brink of filling a new space with artwork, students, guests and intimate performances. The building will open to the public Aug. 26, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and weekend celebration, including the inaugural exhibition, titled “Homecoming.” Last week, staff members began moving into their offices in the Stanley Museum of Art in Iowa City. By Diana Nollen, The Gazette. SENT IN ADVANCE: 1,400 words.

EXCHANGE-DEMENTIA SEWING

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Zip! Clink! Snap! These are the sounds of fidget mats handmade by one Forest City resident for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s and similar diseases. Sandy Wagner uses textured fabrics and materials and an assortment of items such as keys, buttons, beads, zippers, snaps, Velcro and belts. Wagner tries to individualize each mat for men and women, which determines the fabric colors and textures and the fidget materials she uses. “You just kind of have to let your mind go wild,” Wagner said. By Kaylee Schuermann, Globe Gazette. SENT IN ADVANCE: 360 words.

For use Sunday, March 20, and thereafter.

EXCHANGE-TINY UTILITY

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Pleasant Hill Community Line’s most recent annual report says a lot about 87-year-old Leonard Rotschafer’s three decades at the small electric cooperative in northwest Iowa. General manager: Leonard Rotschafer. Customer relations and complaints: Leonard Rotschafer. Accounts payable: Leonard Rotschafer. “He does everything,” said Jim Cisco, Pleasant Hill’s board president, laughing. “He’s unbelievable.” At a time when the federal government worries that the merger-driven ballooning of big businesses — from tech firms to drug makers and meatpackers — are stifling competition, padding profits and potentially gouging consumers, the northwest Iowa cooperative has found success in staying small. By Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register. SENT IN ADVANCE: 1,350 words.

EXCHANGE-QUITE A CLOCK

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sometimes you take on a project just to see if you can do it. Sticking with it when the self-questioning begins – “what have I gotten myself into?” – can be a test of dedication and character. Cedar Falls woodworker Milo Mead is familiar with those yin-yang thoughts. He saw plans for a domed clock cathedral and decided “to see if I could make it.” He cut the first piece for the clock in 2019, and it has practically taken on a life of its own. By Melody Parker, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. SENT IN ADVANCE: 575 words.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0