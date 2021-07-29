Iowa weekly newspaper, Marion Times, shutting down Thursday

MARION, Iowa (AP) — The Marion Times has announced it’s shutting down and will deliver its last issues Thursday.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported the closure of the weekly newspaper that primarily covers Marion community and school news.

In a letter to readers and advertisers, the publisher of the paper said the decision came down to money.

“The reality is that the Times has been losing money for quite some time and does not have enough subscriber and advertising support to make it sustainable,” wrote Bob Woodward of Woodward Communications.

Woodward said the publishing company would continue to publish its other papers, including the Anamosa Journal-Eureka, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the North Liberty Leader.

“To be clear, we believe wholeheartedly in the need for local community journalism,” Woodward said. “We are actively investing in community media in locations … where we feel it is sustainable and regret that we couldn’t make the Marion Times reach that goal.”

