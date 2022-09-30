 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman was arrested Friday on a charge of child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son.

Twyla Schiebel, 31, was arrested on the charge, filed Monday, and taken to Polk County Jail, television station WHO 13 reported.

Police investigators have said Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub on June 16 and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned to the bathroom, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water, she told police. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

People are also reading…

A call the the state public defender's office, which was appointed Friday to represent Schiebel, was not immediately returned.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day. Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball" as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.

State’s attorney: Courts should reinstate ‘fetal heartbeat law’

State’s attorney: Courts should reinstate ‘fetal heartbeat law’

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court should end a judge’s 2019 injunction that halted a strict restriction on abortions in the state, and the court has the authority to do so despite legal arguments presented by others, attorneys for the state said in a legal brief filed this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News