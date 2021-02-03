 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa woman killed, 2 others hurt in head-on collision
View Comments
AP

Iowa woman killed, 2 others hurt in head-on collision

{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman was killed and two other people were hurt Tuesday night in a crash south of Perry.

Danyel Hardisty, 39, of Minburn was driving northbound when a vehicle heading south crossed the centerline and caused a head-on collision around 11 p.m., the Des Moines Register reported.

She died on the scene and her 7-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Impairment is suspected in the crash, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News