Iowa woman killed in collision between car, semi truck
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified 20-year-old Lily Macke of Grimes, Iowa, as the woman who died in a fatal collision between a car and a semi truck.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that Macke was driving a 2006 Nissan southbound on Highway 141 on Friday morning when her vehicle crossed the median and was struck by a northbound semi.

She was pronounced dead a the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The investigation into the accident continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

