 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa woman pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a single charge of entering a restricted building

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 56-year-old Iowa woman who joined her son at the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a charge of entering a restricted building.

Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, was scheduled to stand trial Wednesday in Washington, D.C., but instead pleaded guilty to the charge of entering the Capitol. A trial went ahead for her son, Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, who is charged with entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers.

Prosecutors dropped other charges against Deborah Sandoval as part of her plea agreement, which recommends a sentence between probation and six months in prison.

Court documents included texts Deborah Sandoval sent in December 2021 in which she said she would travel to Washington. She said, “we will be forced into civil war," claiming that “China has infiltrated our government thru Biden and they are waiting to attack."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former University of Iowa President Boyd dies at age 95

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday. He was 95. The university declined to give a cause of death. Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 29, 1927. He received bachelor of science in law and bachelor of laws degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master of law and doctor of juridical science degrees from the University of Michigan. He served as president at Iowa from 1969 to 1981, when he became president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. He later returned to the UI as a law professor and served as interim president in 2002 and 2003.

Sioux City still trying to get paid $11,000 for Trump rally

After a fair amount of haggling, Sioux City officials were able to get the people planning a rally featuring former President Donald Trump to pay a $5,000 bill the day before last month's event, but the city is still waiting on the U.S. Secret Service and event planners to reimburse more than $11,000 in other rally costs. The biggest outstanding bill related to the Nov. 3 rally is the $10,002.38 charge for police officers to staff the event that the Secret Service is supposed to pay. The other lingering bill is a $1,425 charge that the company that planned the rally, Event Strategies, is supposed to pay for having emergency medical services on standby.

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

A state judge has blocked an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa by upholding a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found Monday that there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. Current law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision. That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News