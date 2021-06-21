Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who hit a teenager on a moped and left him to die was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison.

Kelli Jo Michael, 27, formerly of Cedar Falls, was sentenced after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

A charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash remains pending if Michael appeals.

Authorities allege Michael was texting while driving on Highway 150 south of Fayette on the night of June 28, 2018, when she struck a moped driven by 14-year-old Kaiden Estling of Maynard. She then fled the scene.

Passersby found the wrecked moped. Kaiden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact time of the crash wasn’t clear, nor were Kaiden’s chances of survival had authorities been called immediately, according to statements in court.

