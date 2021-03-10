Iowa woman sentenced for leaking federal informant names

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman and former paralegal working for the federal Justice Department has been sentenced to six months in prison for leaking the identities of informants working with federal authorities in a drug trafficking case.

Danielle Taff, 37, of Ankeny, was sentenced Tuesday, the Justice Department said in a news release. Taff had pleaded guilty in November to one count of fraud and related activity in connection with computers, and had faced up to five years in prison.

Investigators said Taff used her position to access sensitive computer files in the drug case that she had no reason and no authority to access, and then took pictures of the documents. Taff then shared those pictures with a friend, 33-year-old Rachel Manna of West Des Moines. Manna then shared the pictures that included informants’ names, addresses and phone numbers with others. The pictures and informants' information ended up on a Facebook page dedicated to outing “snitches," investigators said.

Officials said the disclosure of informants' information hampered the government's drug-trafficking investigation.

Manna pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to unlawful access of government records and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 4.

