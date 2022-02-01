Iowa woman sentenced in crash that killed Missouri man

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (AP) — A southeast Iowa woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for a crash that killed a Missouri man in 2019.

Investigators said Paris Wahl Bickham, 24, of Birmingham, Iowa, failed a field sobriety test after the crash on Jan. 4, 2019, KTVO-TV reported.

Gavin Hannah, 22, of Memphis, Missouri, was a passenger in Bickham's car when it went off a road and plunged into the Des Moines River near Keosauqua, Iowa.

Bickham was rescued but Hannah’s body was not recovered for two days.

Bickham was originally charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence but pleaded guilty last month to a lesser charge of serious injury by vehicle.

