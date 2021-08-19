Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids

Prosecutors say she first drove over a curb and struck the 12-year-old Black boy, saying she ran him over because he's “just like ISIS" and “he's not supposed to be there and he's going to take me out.” She narrowly missed the boy's older sibling who was walking alongside him.

Minutes later, Poole Franklin drove up over a sidewalk, prosecutors said, striking a 14-year-old Latina girl, who had bruises, cuts and a concussion. Poole Franklin said she targeted the girl because she thought she was Mexican, was taking over “our homes, and our jobs” and “wasn't supposed to be in the country,” the filing said.

Poole Franklin fled after both crashes and was later arrested after going to a gas station where she called an employee and customers racial epithets.

“Holding Poole Franklin accountable, not only for her intentional actions, but for the malicious beliefs behind them, is what our justice system should be, and a must to provide just punishment, afford adequate deterrence, and protect the public from further crimes by this defendant,” prosecutors wrote.