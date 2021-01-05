 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa woman who faked cancer diagnosis avoids prison time
View Comments
AP

Iowa woman who faked cancer diagnosis avoids prison time

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who defrauded charities by pretending to have cancer was spared from prison Monday after receiving a suspended sentence of up to 25 years.

Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 44, of Northwood, was also ordered to pay restitution and continue to seek treatment from a mental health professional, the Globe Bazette reported.

She pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of ongoing criminal conduct.

Mikesell was arrested in December 2019 after being accused of pretending to have cancer and reaching out to local charities and individuals for donations of money, goods and services. She purportedly forged doctors’ notes from providers at Mayo Clinic, where she claimed to be receiving care, according to court documents.

Mikesell obtained contributions from Meal Train and GoFundMe. She also received a renovated bedroom from My Happy Haven, a Mason City-based organization which provides recuperation spaces in the homes of patients diagnosed with life-altering illnesses.

The Mayo Clinic’s records obtained through search warrants showed medical providers there had never diagnosed Mikesell with cancer, nor treated her.

Ex-Westfield city clerk placed on probation for theft
Sioux City contractor gets probation for bilking customers of $40,000
Schaller man pleads guilty to COVID-19-related fraud
Siouxland Strange: The garage that wasn't meant to be

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Courthouse cornerstone time capsule rededication

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News