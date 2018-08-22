Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to robbing an eastern Iowa bank on his birthday.

Records say 46-year-old Joseph Kripner, of Monticello, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His sentencing date hasn't been set.

Authorities say he robbed the Security State Bank in Springville on his birthday, June 1, getting away with nearly $4,000 after showing his handgun to a teller. Kripner's distinctive tattoos helped authorities zero in on him as the robber after a tipster helped identify the robber's getaway car.

Kripner was arrested in Colorado.

