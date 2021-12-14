Iowans consuming alcohol at a record clip

ANKENY, Iowa — Drink up, it’s Iowa.

Iowans continue to consume alcoholic beverages at a record clip – possibly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has kept them at home and more stressed.

Liquor sales topped $400 million for the first time with a total of $415.8 million worth of products containing alcohol consumed during the 12 months that ran from July 1, 2020, until June 30 of this year, according to the latest annual report issued Tuesday by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

ABD Administrator Stephen Larson said fiscal 2021 consumption was up 13.2 percent over the previous year that also set an annual record of $367.3 million in liquor sales.

So far this fiscal year, which began last July 1, liquor sales have seen an increase of 5.7 percent through the end of November, Larson noted.

State income from liquor profits, beer barrel and wine gallonage taxes, and revenue from licensing and regulatory efforts by the state division translated into a total transfer of $168 million to the state’s general fund for appropriation by the Iowa legislature -- including $29 million to the Iowa Department of Public Health for the administration of substance abuse and prevention education programs, according to ABD officials.

The state division sold more than 6.5 million gallons of liquor in fiscal 2021, according to the yearly report issued Tuesday.

Once again, Black Velvet held the top spot as the most popular brand purchased by Iowans, holding onto a position the Canadian whisky has held since at least fiscal 2012 when ABD began reporting the top brands. Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Captain Morgan Spiced Rum round out the top three as was the case in the previous fiscal year. Blue Ox Vodka was the most popular Iowa brand for the third year in a row.

The full annual report can be accessed online at https://abd.iowa.gov/annual-reports.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0