Iowans honored for lifesaving efforts include former UI athlete, former first lady

DES MOINES — Tuesday’s Statehouse ceremonies honoring 20 Iowans’ acts of valor and lifesaving efforts featured a former first lady and a former University of Iowa basketball standout but all were treated like celebrities.

MariClare Thinnes-Culver of West Des Moines, wife of former Gov. Chet Culver, and former UI hoopster Kenyon Murray of Cedar Rapids were among those honored.

For the first time, the ceremony combined the 2019 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards to honor heroic citizens and first responders who assisted in times of need.

“Today we recognize these humble, everyday, hometown heroes,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “They remind us that heroes don’t always wear capes or sports uniforms and don’t seek the spotlight. They’ve simply chosen to do the right thing at the right time.”

Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor recognized three members of Sigourney Fire and Rescue — Zachery Steinhart, Joseph White and Joshua Myers — for a dramatic fire rescue in April, and four members of the Ottumwa Fire Department — Capt. Rich Damm and firefighters Gary Doud, Andrew Ewing and Will Munley. They conducted an October 2018 rescue on the flooded Des Moines River that included pulling Damm from the frigid, angry waters that capsized a fire agency rescue boat.