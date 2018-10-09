Here are some of the reactions to President Donald Trump’s announcement he has instructed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to begin the process of allowing year-round sales of E15 gasoline, which is gasoline blended with a higher percentage of ethanol:
“It’s hard to find the proper adjectives to describe how exciting it is to see year-round E15 move forward. We have worked non-stop on this issue for seven years while the unjustified restrictions hampered retailers from offering E15. ...”
— Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw
“It is past time that E15 is made available for year-round sales. I am proud to lead the fight for year-round E15 in Congress, but I am pleased that the administration finally took this step. This rule change will remove an unnecessary barrier and allow E15 gasoline to be sold in the summer months. Making this change will help expand consumer choice at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, and stimulate economic development throughout the country.”
— U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa City
“Allowing an open marketplace with more fuel options for consumers encourages competition, drives down consumer fuel costs and is good for the environment. It also maintains and creates jobs in parts of the country that need them most and decreases America’s dependence on foreign oil.”
— U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
“I’ve said time and time again that I will never put party ahead of Iowa’s farmers and rural communities. Today’s announcement by the administration recognizes that low prices — the result of both bad trade policy and (Renewable Fuel Standard) waivers for already profitable oil refiners and exemptions — are causing serious economic pain all across rural America. At long last, Washington, D.C. seems to be listening to the concerns of farmers like me who are trying to make a living while commodity prices remain below the cost of production.”
— Tim Gannon, Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
“This is great news for our farmers who need strong, stable markets for their products. Year-round access to E15 provides customers with a cleaner-burning, lower-cost option at the pump and has the potential to drive demand for an additional 2 billion bushels of corn nationwide. Retailers are also now able to sell and promote E15 knowing they will be able to offer it year-round.”
— Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig
“I’m pleased that the administration is finally making good on its promise to extend E15 access to help our corn growers, but our farmers are still suffering from President Trump’s unnecessary tariffs. I hope that he stands up to policies that have cost Iowa farmers $2.2 billion and calls for an end to this reckless trade war. Iowa farmers should never be used as leverage.”
Cindy Axne, Democratic candidate for the 3rd U.S. House District
“As the nation’s leader in renewable fuels production, today’s action is especially exciting for Iowa. Granting the sale of E15 year-round will mean that Iowans will see an increase in farm income, increased ethanol production and consumption and a boost in our economy. E15 year-round also gives people across the country more choice at the pump. ...”
— U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
“This is an attempt to buy off farmers with a giveaway to big ethanol. More corn ethanol isn’t going to address the real challenges farmers are facing, or make up for the lack of a farm bill. It will continue to worsen the harm corn ethanol is doing to the environment. Our system of agriculture is broken. Instead of giving in to the demands of agribusiness and big corporations for more ethanol, we need to build a system that works for farmers, eaters and the planet.”
— Kelly Stone of ActionAid USA, a nonprofit seeking an end to poverty and injustice.
“This announcement is great news for farmers, biofuel workers, retailers and consumers everywhere who want to enjoy cleaner, more affordable options at the fuel pump. This is a critical step toward giving American motorists higher-octane options at a lower cost all year long.”
— Emily Skor, chief executive of Growth Energy, a biofuels trade association.