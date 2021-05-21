 Skip to main content
Iowa's April unemployment rate rises slightly to 3.8%
AP

  • Updated
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rose in April to 3.8% as the number of residents with jobs fell slightly, the Iowa Workforce Development agency reported Friday.

The rate for April increased from a March unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Iowa's rate was the nation's 10th lowest and compared to a national rate for April of 6.1%.

Data released by the state showed that the number of unemployed Iowans increased by 800 to 61,600 people. The total number employed was nearly 1.6 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

