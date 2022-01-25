 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa's December unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December, a state agency reported Tuesday.

The rate was down from November's 3.7% rate and reflected that 5,200 more people found jobs, according to Iowa Workforce Development. The percentage of Iowans in the labor force also increased slightly.

Iowa's rate was ranked 20th nationally. Nebraska continued to have the nation's lowest rate at 1.7%.

The national unemployment rate for December was 3.9%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

