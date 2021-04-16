Iowa's March unemployment rate stable at 3.7%

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in March, the same as the revised level in February, state officials said Friday.

Iowa Workforce Development reported the stable unemployment rate as the state saw an increase both in the number of people employed and the number who were out of work.

Iowa's unemployment rate compared to a 2.9% rate last year, before the full brunt of a coronavirus-caused economic slowdown hit the state.

Iowa was tied with Kansas for the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country. The national unemployment rate in March was 6%.

