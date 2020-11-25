Iowa's record voter turnout masks schism in the electorate

“You’re seeing the government more often and you’re seeing them do different things,” he said. “You can’t live in an urban area and feel like you can do all of this without some sort of government intervention. I think that really makes a big difference.”

It’s not that government isn’t present in rural communities, Hladik said. Many small business and farmers benefit from government programs. U.S. Department of Agriculture food stamp payments help support grocery stores. Hospitals and schools get federal support.

Farmers, who Lewis-Beck notes have historically voted for Republicans, also benefit from federal programs and payments. A generous Farm Bill that channeled money into rural areas and the Trump administration’s trade relief payments to farmers have helped maintain rural Republican support.

However, those transfers aren’t out in the open, Hladik said.

“So you can quietly imagine yourself to be an avatar of independence while receiving that direct payment for your farm and not think twice about it,” he said. “No farmers think that those direct payments are handouts. Most of them are saying, ‘Hey, I’m working extremely hard, the markets are just not there for me right now, by no fault of my own.’ So this direct payment is completely justified.”