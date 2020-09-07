Is Grassley’s ‘Full Grassley’ tour of Iowa’s 99 counties the gold standard or gaslighting?

Still, many organizations opened their doors to the public when they hosted the senator.

“We all know that the pandemic doesn’t stop representative government, so it didn’t stop me from having my 99 county meetings because they’re necessary,” Grassley said. “Whether you have a big town meeting of 100 or 200 or whether you have a town meeting of 10, I still say the same thing.”

But when no one shows up, there’s not much he can say. Out of 3,960 county meetings since he started in 1981, that’s happened just once.

“I’m not sure that I stayed the full hour and 15 minutes, but I must have stayed a long time to come to the conclusion nobody was coming,” Grassley said, laughing as he recalled that meeting.

Political lore

Over time, the “full Grassley” has become a part of the Iowa political landscape and lore.

“I didn’t set out to set a standard,” Grassley said, “but I think I have a responsibility to set an example that I’m one-half of the process of representative government.”

Mason appreciates Grassley’s willingness to meet with and hear from Iowans but faults his actions when back in Washington.