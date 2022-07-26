 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you?

Almost certainly not.

That's because while the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize has sparked a surge in sales that will mean more possible number combinations are covered, your odds of winning remain the same. At 1 in 302.5 million, they're pretty miserable.

National Mega Millions sales rose from $116 million for the July 19 drawing to $172.1 million for the July 22 drawing, according to Marie Kilbane, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Lottery Commission. And with all the attention on Tuesday's giant prize, lottery officials expect sales to climb to $262.1 million for the drawing.

People are also reading…

The additional ticket purchases mean that while 23% of all number combinations were covered for the July 22 drawing, about 33% will be covered for Tuesday’s.

Sales likely will grow even larger if there again isn’t a winner. Kilbane says the jackpot likely would top $1 billion for Friday's drawing.

The last time someone beat the staggering odds and won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15, when a Tennessee player matched all six numbers and snagged a $20 million prize.

Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner, allowing the prize to grow week after week.

Although someone theoretically could buy all the 302.5 million possible number combinations, in practice it would be nearly impossible and would likely be a financial flop.

That's because even after coming up with more than $600 million to buy all those $2 tickets, a team of people would need to somehow coordinate their request of each number combination and payment. Considering the hundreds of millions of options, it would be a staggering chore.

Even if someone accomplished that task, keep in mind that the advertised $830 million prize is for the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Nearly everyone opts for cash, which for Tuesday's drawing would be $487.9 million, of which about one-third would go toward federal taxes with possibly more for state taxes, depending on where the buyer lived.

After all that, there is a chance that some of the countless people who also plunk down a few bucks for a ticket could hit the winning numbers, meaning the potential jackpot would be divided in half or in thirds.

Winless streaks have gone longer in the past, with the record being a 36-roll run that ended Jan. 22, 2021, with a $1.05 billion Mega Millions payout in Michigan. That was the third-largest prize ever won.

The biggest was a gargantuan $1.586 Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by three players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, allowing the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning the jackpot have remained at one in 302.5 million. The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which would be $376.9 million before taxes.

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green posted on Facebook that the couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack and is safe, though details were not immediately available. Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, whose body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trial for Iowa teen charged with killing teacher moved

A trial for a 17-year-old teen charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher will be moved to Davenport. A judge on Tuesday ordered that the trial for Jeremy Everett Goodale be moved about 80 miles from Fairfield to Davenport, a larger city of 100,000 people on the Mississippi River. The move comes about a month after the trial for another teen charged with murder, Willard Miller, was moved about 200 miles west to Council Bluffs. The teens are accused of first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught Spanish at Fairfield High School. Her body was found in a park Nov. 3. She had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Police say three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt says officers found three people shot dead in a tent. On Friday night, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings. Law enforcement later found 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot

Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot

The main terminal at Dubuque's regional airport has been renamed to honor a Black World War II fighter pilot from the eastern Iowa city. The Telegraph Herald reports that the family of the late Robert Martin and others gathered Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the Dubuque Regional Airport to commemorate the new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal. Martin died in 2018 at the age of 99. He was a native of Dubuque who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and flew missions with the Tuskegee Airmen. The renaming of the airport terminal followed a two-year campaign. In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal for Martin.

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Is $810 million worth $2? That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot. The game’s next drawing is Tuesday night. Before plunking down $2 for a ticket, it's good to remember your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. And keep in mind that the $810 million prize is for those who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $470.1 million. Also, there are taxes to consider.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan carries out evacuation drills over China threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News