J&J vaccine 'paused' after adverse reactions at Georgia site

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia health officials are temporarily stopping vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one site in north Georgia after eight people experienced “adverse reactions” on Wednesday.

At least three other states — North Carolina, Iowa and Colorado — have reported adverse reactions of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at some locations.

One of the eight people at the vaccination site in Cumming, Georgia, was evaluated at a hospital and released, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday. The others were monitored and sent home.

Multiple people fainted after receiving the vaccine in North Carolina, health officials there have said. Fainting is also among the reactions seen in Georgia, said Nancy Nydum, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The vaccines is being paused in Georgia “out an abundance of caution,” health officials said in a statement.

There’s no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine, and people who have received it should not be concerned, said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia's health commissioner.