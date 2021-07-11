Jail inmate dies by suicide after agreeing to plead guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A jail inmate died in jail one day after he agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges.

The Linn County Sheriff's office said Travis Jon Fulton of Parkersburg was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigators believe the 44-year-old committed suicide.

In February, Fulton was charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.

The lawyer representing Fulton, who was a local mixed martial arts fighter, had just filed documents in court Friday saying that Fulton intended to plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography charges, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Earlier in the week, a judge had rejected Fulton’s efforts to challenge a search warrant that allowed investigators to find images of child pornography on electronic devices Fulton owned.

Fulton was scheduled to appear in court to change his plea later this month.

At the time of his death, Fulton was also facing state charges in Black Hawk County where he was accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the head and threatening to kill her in Waterloo in September 2019.

