Jim Carlin suggests he may leave Iowa Legislature early to focus more on his U.S. Senate campaign

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Republican Jim Carlin hinted Tuesday he may step down from the state Senate before the new legislative session begins in January to concentrate full time on his U.S. Senate campaign.

In an interview on Simon Conway's radio talk show in Des Moines, Carlin seemed to rule out running for re-election and even raised the possibility of exiting a full year before his four-year term expires in Jan. 1, 2023.

Carlin, 58, launched a long-shot bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in March, pitting him against Republican incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, who announced last month he will seek an eighth term.

During Tuesday's interview, titled "Jim Carlin seeks to dislodge Grassley," Conway asked Carlin about how the ongoing redistricting of the state's legislative boundaries would effect his Senate district.

"Either way I’m not going to be there," Carlin said, according to a transcript of the interview. "This is it for me. This is my last year.

"I’m considering maybe not being there in January because, as you know the (U.S. Senate) campaign requires a lot of travel-wise and I just want to be able to make sure that I’m able to do an adequate job serving in the Senate and campaigning for this U.S. Senate seat. So I’d say it’s about a 50-50 right now for me."

"So you might resign the seat ahead of January and force a special election?" Conway responded.

"That’s a possibility," Carlin replied.

A U.S. Army veteran and Massachusetts native, Carlin has practiced law in Sioux City since 1992. He was served to his first term in the Iowa House in 2016, but served just one year in that chamber before running in a special Senate election in December 1997 to fill a vacancy created after state Sen. Bill Anderson resigned to take an economic development position in Cherokee. Carlin defeated Democrat Todd Wendt in that special election.

In 2018, Carlin won his first four-year term, beating Democrat David Dawson, 65 percent to 35 percent in Senate District 7. The district covers northern and central portions of Woodbury County, including Sioux City's Morningside neighborhoods, and the city of Sergeant Bluff, and the western two-thirds of Plymouth County, including the county seat of Le Mars.

Grassley, 88, the longest-serving Republican in the Senate, would turn 95 by the end of his next six-year term, if re-elected. Grassley, who has held elective office continuously since 1959, when he was first elected to the Iowa House, has served in the Senate since 1981.

Iowa's Republican establishment quickly backed Grassley's re-election bid. So far, Carlin is the only other announced GOP candidate for the June 2022 primary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0