Jobless claims surge in Iowa as result of coronavirus pandemic

Iowa Workforce Development employees were able to process all of the initial unemployment insurance claims received in the latest weekly time frame, despite the surge.

But Gov. Kim Reynolds apologized for delays and said the agency had dedicated 250 staff members to processing claim requests. Townsend said more temporary workers are being hired and trained to handle calls.

“We know that there will be long waits from the resulting surge that we’ve seen in claims and we ask everyone to be patient and to show us grace,” said Townsend, who noted the department is receiving “tens of thousands” more applications than usual.

“We are certainly here to help,” she said. “It just may take us a little longer to get to you, but we will get to you and we will help.”

Department officials said Iowans should visit IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov to file for their initial and weekly unemployment claims.

Officials say the department — which reported a monthly unemployment rate of just 2.8 percent in January, before the U.S. onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — is receiving an unprecedented level of calls and have several hundred staffers answering.