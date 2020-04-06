Jones County man brings hard lessons to presidential race; convicted of a sex crime, he says he’s ‘seen both sides’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 40-year-old Jones County, Iowa, sex offender is using the lessons he’s learned as one of society’s “cast-offs” to run for president.

Derick Dean Taube, who’s lived most of his life in Linn County, Iowa, says that having been diagnosed as psychotic — and serving time for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse — has given him the opportunity to see what life is like for people without privilege.

“I was privileged. I had a successful painting business at one time,” Taube said Monday when rain forced him to take a break from painting his Oxford Junction house. “I did the American dream with the house, the fence, the dog, the wife, the kids.

“I’ve also seen the fallout from, you know, what would be my peers at this point. I’ve seen both sides — feast and famine — and I know there is a middle ground that can be struck,” said Taube, who has studied at Coe College and Kirkwood Community College. “I’ve been isolated from society. I am dismissed out of hand.”

Taube, who is listed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, was convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, in June 2017 in Linn County.