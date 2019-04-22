Joni Ernst, Iowa’s first-term Republican U.S. senator, will use her annual fundraiser as the kickoff to her 2020 re-election campaign.
Ernst’s fifth annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser has been scheduled for Saturday, June 15, at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Ernst’s campaign announced Monday.
Ernst will give an address at the event. She is seeking re-election after winning her first campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2014.
“Iowans sent me to the Senate to make ‘em squeal,” Ernst said in a statement, referring to one of her 2014 campaign themes. “From cutting wasteful spending to eliminating special perks for Washington insiders, we’ve been working to do exactly that. But our fight isn’t over, and there’s more work to be done.”
No Democrats have yet officially announced as candidates for the race.
The Ernst campaign said the “family-friendly” event will again feature a motorcycle ride from Des Moines to the event grounds that serves as a fundraiser for a local charity, and a BBQ meal at the event.
This year’s ride will benefit Retrieving Freedom, which trains service dogs to assist veterans and children with autism.
Tickets are $20 --- children ages 12 and under get in free --- and can be purchased at roastandride.com.