Joni Ernst speaks with Trump in hope of resolving RFS issue

After meeting with President Donald Trump earlier this week, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, remains convinced he wants to “work through” a decision by the Environment Protection Agency director that Iowa agriculture leaders say could lead to a further slowdown in ethanol production and more farm bankruptcies.

“The president is upset that this is not the same formula that we agreed on in the Oval Office,” Ernst told reporters Thursday. “I do think there is opportunity for correction.”

Ernst, as well as her Iowa GOP colleagues U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, are calling on the EPA to uphold an agreement worked out last month on the Renewable Fuel Standard. The agreement called for blending 15 billion gallons of ethanol and biodiesel into other motor fuel.

Since then, the EPA issued rules that Iowa elected officials, corn growers and biofuels groups say will not fulfill the agreement reached with the president.