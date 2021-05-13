Judge dismisses felony leak charge against Iowa activist

Civil rights activists argued that Polk County Attorney John Sarcone's office overstepped by filing the charge against protesters, saying they weren't bound by the law. The television reporter was not charged, even though she broadcast the document and posted photos of it on her Twitter account.

Farrell ruled Thursday that the document in question did not include any intelligence data, which is defined under Iowa law as information compiled about individuals to prevent or monitor possible criminal activity. He said it only contained “criminal investigative data" since it referred to criminal acts that had already occurred.

“Because the bulletin at issue in this case is not intelligence data, any dissemination of the bulletin is not a crime,” Farrell wrote.

Farrell noted that the document was labeled an “intelligence report” and contained a warning that “no portion of this communication should be released to non-law-enforcement organizations, the media or the general public.” But he said the department's designation does not control how it should be classified, and that criminal laws must be “strictly construed in favor of the accused.”