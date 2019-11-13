Judge rejects former Iowa governor move to toss jury verdict

Harty claimed that there was insufficient evidence to show that Branstad knew, but McCall disagreed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Having had the opportunity to evaluate Branstad’s denials as he testified, the jury verdict clearly reflects the jury’s rejection of Branstad’s denials,” McCall wrote, adding that the jury was presented with substantial evidence from which to conclude that Branstad’s action against Godfrey was due to Godfrey’s sexual orientation.

The legal challenges continue to drag out the case for which Iowa taxpayers will be charged if the verdict withstands appeals. The total cost stands at about $8 million.

Branstad, now the U.S. ambassador to China, chose to hire private attorneys to represent him instead of allowing the Iowa attorney general’s office to do it. The private attorney fees paid by the state total $2.5 million. An additional $377,905 has been submitted to the state and has not yet been approved. The fees filed by Godfrey’s attorneys were recently amended to $3.98 million to include additional post-trial work.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Branstad’s attorneys would appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Harty did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday.