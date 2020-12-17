Judge rules landowners should be paid for flood damage along Missouri River

In a test sample of 44 property owners, the judge concluded that about a third — 16 out of 44 — didn’t qualify for damages.

The case involved several years of flooding from 2007 to 2014. The judge has thrown out damages from 2011’s historic flood, and last year’s catastrophic flooding wasn’t included because it occurred after the case was brought.

Because of Firestone's earlier decision, landowners in the Journal's coverage area who joined the lawsuit will not collect damages sustained in the 2011 flood. The judge ruled flooding that year occurred because runoff exceeded the amount of storage in the river's six reservoirs, not because of changes the corps had made in how it managed river flows.

The corps is involved in the Missouri River because it has been tasked by Congress with managing it. For more than a century, humans have worked to reshape the river so that it would be a more reliable route for commercial boat traffic and less prone to flooding.

In the middle of the last century, the federal government began to more systematically alter the river, by building large dams on its upper reach and shortening, deepening and narrowing its lower reach.