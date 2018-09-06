Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that Davenport's Civil Service Commission lacked the authority to reinstate the city's fired fire chief.

The Quad-City Times reported Thursday that a Scott County judge also said only a change in Iowa law could give weight to former Chief Lynn Washburn's argument that her 30 years of previous experience with a Rockford, Illinois, department should grant her civil service status in Davenport.

The city fired Washburn in July 2017, later saying it did so because her tenure was plagued by bad decisions and poor judgment. She maintains her firing was retaliation for complaining about workplace harassment.

Washburn appealed her firing to the Civil Service Commission, which found in November that she should be returned to a high position with the department.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

———

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments