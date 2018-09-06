DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that Davenport's Civil Service Commission lacked the authority to reinstate the city's fired fire chief.
The Quad-City Times reported Thursday that a Scott County judge also said only a change in Iowa law could give weight to former Chief Lynn Washburn's argument that her 30 years of previous experience with a Rockford, Illinois, department should grant her civil service status in Davenport.
The city fired Washburn in July 2017, later saying it did so because her tenure was plagued by bad decisions and poor judgment. She maintains her firing was retaliation for complaining about workplace harassment.
Washburn appealed her firing to the Civil Service Commission, which found in November that she should be returned to a high position with the department.
