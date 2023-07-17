DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s new ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, making them legal again for now.
AP
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s new ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, making them legal again for now
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, i…
He’s been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And is viewed unfavorably by more than a third of his party. But six months before Re…
Iowa’s Republican-led Legislature has passed a bill banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. The vote came during a marath…
An Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state’s new ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy days after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed…