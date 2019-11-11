Julian Castro says Iowa shouldn’t be first in presidential nomination

“One of the great things was that we saw on Twitter yesterday was people from Iowa tweeting out that even though they live here in Iowa, that they actually agree and have agreed for a while that other states actually deserve a chance to go first,” Castro said.

Ellen McDonald tweeted that as an Iowan she has “felt extremely lucky to have access to candidates. Even so, I agree with you 100%.”

It wasn’t unanimous.

Don Banning said Iowa isn’t Castro’s problem. “Iowan here ... getting tired of candidates who have NO CHANCE of gaining the nomination piling on and blaming Iowa ... we have exactly six (6) electoral votes. SIX ... we are who we are ... we’re first in the nation CAUCUS ... that’s it ... don’t blame us for your failure!”

Castro is polling at 1 percent or less in many Iowa and national polls. He has laid off staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina, but plans to continue to campaign in Iowa.

He was in Iowa City Sunday and will travel Tuesday from Iowa City with a Honduran refugee at risk of deportation to a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Cedar Rapids.