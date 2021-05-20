Jurors shown videos of runner, vehicle at Iowa murder trial

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Derek Riessen testified that he obtained the critical surveillance video from homeowner Logan Collins on Aug. 14 as part of a citywide canvass of Brooklyn, and immediately began reviewing it with other agents. He said the next day a fellow agent said he believed he saw something significant, and Riessen thought he was kidding.

But additional review showed a person appearing to run through the neighborhood in the distance, entering and leaving the video frame in a split second. Riessen said he determined it was a runner who appeared to have a ponytail and was passing by at 7:45 p.m.

About 20 seconds later, a black Chevy Malibu with distinctive chrome rims, door handles and a mirror drove past. Riessen said that vehicle is on surveillance several times over the next 20 minutes, ultimately going back toward the direction of the runner at a higher rate of speed at 8:07 p.m. He said that Tibbetts, 20, is suspected to have been abducted on a rural road about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away around 8:20 p.m.

Jurors were shown several videos and photos of the runner and the Malibu, including some that were enhanced in size. Riessen said neither the driver nor the license plate could be identified on the video.