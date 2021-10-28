Jury convicts Eagle Grove man in shooting deaths of 2 men

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Webster County jury on Wednesday convicted an Eagle Grove man in the 2020 shooting deaths of two men during a celebration of life gathering.

The jury found Michael J. Shivers, 56, guilty in the June 16, 2020, deaths of Jamael Cox, 25, and Tyrone Cunningham, 47, both of Fort Dodge, according to the Fort Dodge Messenger.

The shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. after people had gathered at a home to celebrate the life of a woman who had died. Prosecutors said the party became tense and that Shivers fired a rifle toward another man, causing others who were armed to begin shooting.

Cox and Cunningham were caught in a crossfire and died. Two women were wounded but survived.

Shivers will be sentenced Dec. 13. He faces up to 50 years for each count.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Messenger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0