MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa jury has found a man accused of murder guilty of a lesser offense: voluntary manslaughter.

Jurors took about three hours Monday to return their verdict on 21-year-old Braedon Bowers. He'd been charged with first-degree murder in the May 30, 2017, stabbing of 23-year-old Wraymond Todd in Mason City. Todd died five days later.

Bowers, who didn't testify during his six-day trial, is a Mason City resident. Online court records don't list a sentencing date for him.

