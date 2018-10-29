Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for an Iowa father charged in the death of his infant son are challenging the potential makeup of the jury.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Zachary Koehn is charged with murder and child endangerment. Police say officers found the maggot-infested body of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn in an infant swing on Aug. 30 last year at the couple's Alta Vista apartment. The baby's mother, Cheyanne Harris, is having a separate trial. His trial was moved to Henry County because of pretrial publicity in Chickasaw County .

Defense attorney Steven Drahozal asked the court last week to reconsider the jury pool because of an under-representation of Latino or Hispanic people. Drahozal says Koehn has a Hispanic or Latin background and is entitled to a jury drawn from a fair cross-section of the community. The attorney says that of the 82 people who indicated their race on the jury questionnaire, only 2.4 percent marked Hispanic or Latino.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

