MAPLETON, Iowa -- A Denison, Iowa, woman was killed early Friday when the vehicle she was riding in collided with a pickup truck on a county road near Mapleton.
An Iowa State Patrol crash report said that Rosa Garcia Villagomez, 36, died after a 2007 Nissan Maxima driven by Luis Perez Campos struck a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 at about 4:48 a.m. on Monona County Road E-16 near Sumac Avenue, approximately three miles east of Mapleton.
Perez Campos was westbound, the report said, when he struck the pickup, driven by Linda Baker, 46, of Kiron, Iowa. Baker's vehicle was having mechanical problems and had previously been traveling east. The preliminary investigation showed that the pickup was possibly partially in the westbound lane when the collision occurred. The crash remains under investigation.
Perez Campos, 26, also of Denison, was transported by Mapleton Rescue to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City. The report did not indicate whether Baker was injured.