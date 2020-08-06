Lack of movement on COVID-19 relief ‘unfortunate,’ Ernst says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — As congressional leaders continued to exchange public broadsides Thursday, Sen. Joni Ernst called for swift action to help Americans hit by the public health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our Iowa farmers, our families, our health care systems, our child care centers — you name it, we need relief,” Ernst said during a call with reporters. “We’ve got families out there that we know need assistance, and we would love to deliver on that assistance.”

The White House and congressional leaders had set a goal of reaching an agreement on another round of COVID-19 relief, but there’s been few signs of progress. Senate Republicans are offering a $1 trillion package while Democrats are holding fast to a $3 trillion House-passed package of benefits, which Ernst said included at least $1 trillion in spending unrelated to the pandemic.

A key sticking point is the extension of the $600-a-week federal unemployment benefit that expired at the end of July. Unable to reach agreement, Senate Republicans offered a one-week extension while negotiations continued. Democrats rejected that.

Ernst called it “unfortunate” there has been little movement toward an agreement.