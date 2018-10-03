JEWELL, Iowa (AP) — Iowa road officials have closed a section of highway in central Iowa's Hamilton County after several drivers hit a massive sinkhole.

Iowa Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig said the 9-by-8 foot hole in Highway 69 north of Jewell was reported sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, after five vehicles had hit it.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ludwig says only one minor injury was reported, when one driver's head hit his steering wheel.

Ludwig said he expects that stretch of road "to be shut down for some time to come."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments