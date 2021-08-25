Lawsuit argues Iowa's unemployment benefit cuts are illegal

“The Legislature decided it was a serious menace. Unfortunately, the governor appears to be treating it like it’s an inconvenience to big business,” Stoltze said.

Carter said attorneys have heard from dozens of Iowans suffering economic hardships after having been initially promised by the state they would be eligible for the aid through early September.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said the governor believes “we cannot continue to pay able-bodied people to stay home." He said the number of people looking for jobs at unemployment offices and participating in the state's labor force has increased since May.

“This was not only the right decision, but also in accordance with the law and this lawsuit has no merit,” he said.

Reynolds is one of 26 governors, mostly Republicans, who have taken similar steps, ahead of the Sept. 6 date that the federal aid will expire.

Lawsuits have been filed challenging the cuts in several of those states, including Ohio, Texas and Florida, and have had mixed success so far.

An amended Iowa lawsuit filed Wednesday names four plaintiffs and estimates the class could involve 55,000 who have been illegally deprived “life-sustaining benefits."