Lawsuit: Iowa governor's office violating open records law

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office is illegally delaying the release of public records related to its $26 million, no-bid coronavirus testing contract, a new lawsuit contends.

Reynolds and her office’s public records custodian, attorney Michael Boal, are the latest officials to be accused of violating open records laws by a Utah-based company investigating testing programs in several states.

Paul Huntsman, chairman of the board of the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper, launched Jittai to seek public records related to Test Utah and similar programs in Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee. He is funding the requests and vowing to make public the findings, saying he wants to know how well the programs worked and whether public funds were used for private gain.

Suzette Rasmussen, an attorney for Jittai who previously served as chief records officer for former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, filed a lawsuit this week in Polk County against Reynolds and Boal. Her complaint alleges that Reynolds’ office for more than five months has refused to “timely and meaningfully respond” to a records request related to the Test Iowa program.