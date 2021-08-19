Lawsuits: Iowa governor's office violating open records law

Rasmussen said Thursday that she and her clients are investigating how the testing contracts were signed, the validity of the testing and the “unprecedented use of political connections and political power in pushing these projects forward.”

Reynolds has said that she decided to copy Utah’s drive-thru testing program after receiving a tip from Iowa-born actor Ashton Kutcher, who was friends with a software executive working on it.

Iowa signed an emergency $26 million contract with Nomi Health in April 2020 to obtain 540,000 coronavirus tests, which were produced by Utah-based Co-Diagnostics. Utah tech firms Domo and Qualtrics also worked on parts of the program, which has since changed to at-home testing and currently faces a backlog for kits.

Nomi Health has been paid more than $35 million in all, according to Iowa’s online checkbook.