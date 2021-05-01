Le Mars Beauty College closes after 57 years

“My mom retired to take care of my dad, who died a year after his stroke,” Anderson said.

By then, the hair styling industry had changed drastically.

“Soft hair took the place of big hair,” Anderson noted. “Plus, ladies stopped getting their hair done on a weekly basis because styles became more relaxed.”

Which isn’t to say Anderson doesn’t have customers who’ve been coming to the Beauty College for 40 years or more.

“I’ve had clients who were kids when my dad started cutting,” he said. “Now, we’re also cutting the hair of their grandkids.”

Henry Herrig, of Le Mars, was one of those stalwart customers.

“I’ve been getting my hair cut here for 45 years,” he said, wistfully. “This will be my last haircut at the Le Mars Beauty College.”

However, it is possible that Herrig might get his hair styled by Le Mars Beauty College alumni.

“While the school pulled plenty of students from the Le Mars area, we’ve had kids drive as far away as Sioux City, Sioux Center and Orange City to attend class,” Anderson said. “We’ve also had plenty of out-of-town customers as well.”