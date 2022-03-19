Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man who investigators said led a drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

George Patrick Ashby, 62, was sentenced Friday after being convicted last year of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Ashby distributed a significant amount of methamphetamine and some heroin in the Cedar Rapids area from 2018 to March 2020, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

Ashby told investigators he got his meth from Fort Madison, Burlington and another city in Iowa.

Court documents say when officers searched Ashby's home and conducted a traffic stop in May 2019, they found more than 69 grams of pure meth and $3,826 in cash.

Two others, Corey Lowery, 42, of Burlington, and Henry Eilders, 42, of Cedar Rapids, were working with Ashby and have been convicted in the conspiracy.

Court documents say Ashby has at least 16 convictions as an adult.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0